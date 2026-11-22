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BENGHAZI / FOREIGN AFFAIRS & GEOPOLITICS – In the early hours of Sunday 22 November 2026, a loud explosion followed by a fire on board a Russian vessel inside the naval base in Benghazi suddenly reignited tensions in the central Mediterranean. The incident, which occurred in the main city of Cyrenaica, brings the reflection of international conflict a few hundred miles from Sicily, directly affecting the maritime sector facing southern Italy.

The local authorities’ account and the toll

According to the administration that controls eastern Libya – in a reconstruction reported by Reuters, Associated Press and Anadolu – the Russian-flagged ship was docked for a technical stop to refuel and take on supplies, ahead of its return to Moscow under existing bilateral maritime cooperation agreements.

The logistics stop was abruptly interrupted by the blast and the subsequent fire. Local authorities said they had quickly contained the emergency and secured depots, docks and infrastructure at the base; medical sources reported several injured, with no deaths reported so far.

The drone attack theory and the joint investigation

The incident immediately took on significant geopolitical dimensions. The eastern administration has indeed indicated a drone attack as the preliminary line of inquiry, announcing a joint investigation with the Russian Federation to reconstruct the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible. In the absence of official claims and with the Kremlin initially silent, numerous questions remain open about the actual extent of the damage and the origin of the action.

Doubt over the ship’s identity and the March precedent

Other sources have linked the stricken vessel to the Russian corvette Merkury, speculating about its possible destruction and evoking scenarios linked to Ukrainian intelligence; however, there is currently no independent confirmation of the ship’s identity or of Kiev’s certain involvement in the operation.

The incident inevitably recalls the March 2026 precedent, when a Russian oil tanker was struck in the Mediterranean, near Maltese waters, in an action that Libyan officials attributed to Ukrainian forces and for which Moscow openly accused Kiev.