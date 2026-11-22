Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ARIZONA / FOREIGN NEWS – Jay Stewart, a grandfather from Arizona, has become the hero of his community after rescuing a two-year-old girl who had gone missing in the desert. The story, which had a happy ending, moved the United States and was recounted by Stewart himself at a press conference: “I will never forget it as long as I live.”

[Image: Desert landscape in Arizona at sunset, the search scene]

The disappearance from the backyard and the search

The incident took place on 17 November in Eloy, a town in a desert area of Arizona. In the afternoon, little Vella Campillo was playing in the family’s backyard with her siblings, under the supervision of another relative, when she wandered off alone without anyone noticing.

After the parents, Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz, raised the alarm, a large-scale search operation was immediately launched. Dozens of law enforcement officers and many volunteers joined in to comb the surrounding desert before nightfall.

Found among bushes on the brink of hypothermia

Among the volunteers taking part in the search was Jay Stewart. After five hours, around midnight, with the outside temperature now down to 10°C, he was scouring the vegetation, shining his torch on some bushes, when he spotted the child.

Vella was alive and conscious but on the verge of hypothermia. She was immediately given first aid and taken to hospital for checks and treatment. The little girl recovered and was soon able to return home in her parents’ arms.