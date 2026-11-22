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Over 42,000 attended across the capital overnight

More than 130 events across 50 cultural venues in the capital. Strong turnout at Centrale Montemartini and the Ara Pacis Museum, with 8,000 more visitors than last year.

Huge crowds in the capital for the 16th edition of Musei in Musica. On the night between Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November, the event drew more than 42,000 visitors across the city, comfortably surpassing the 34,000 mark set in 2025 and confirming the strong appeal of a format that blends art, music and live performance.

The initiative — promoted by Rome Municipality through the Culture department and the Capitoline Superintendency for Cultural Heritage, with Zètema Progetto Cultura handling organisation — brought 50 venues in the historic centre and the outskirts to life, offering a programme of over 130 events. From 8pm to 2am, the Civic Museums and various Roman cultural institutions opened their doors for special late-night concerts, shows and talks.

The final tally shows an overall increase of around 8,000 visitors compared with 2025, including a rise of 5,000 at the Rome Municipality Museum System alone.

“We are delighted by the ever-growing participation of Romans in Musei in Musica,” said the Municipality’s member of the municipal executive responsible for Culture, Massimiliano Smeriglio, tracing the festival’s growth: from 32,000 visitors in 2024 to over 34,000 in 2025 and now this new peak. For Smeriglio, the result confirms that expanding the cultural offering, in both quantity and quality, makes culture more inclusive and cements it as a common good.

The evening’s symbolic opening took place at 7.30pm in piazza del Campidoglio with a concert by the Municipal Police Band of Rome Municipality. Before the performances began, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Corrado Augias. Over the course of the night, the halls filled with young people, families and tourists.

Among the highlights was the programme at Centrale Montemartini, where singer-songwriter gIANMARIA performed his hits (Mostro, I suicidi, Fallirò, I bambini) alongside his new single Senza la tua mano in tasca, joined by Andrea Rivera with an excerpt from the show Nonsense di me!, a mix of music, satire and improvisation.

The Ara Pacis Museum also won praise for hosting Lebanese artist Charlie Khalil Prince with Myth Engine: an immersive site-specific performance, created in collaboration with Joss Turnball, Olivia Tapiero and Elshan Ghasimi, in which dance and sound engaged in dialogue with the monument’s architecture.

In terms of figures, the Civic Museums recorded a total of around 30,000 visitors:

Capitoline Museums: around 8,000 visitors

around 8,000 visitors Museo di Roma at Palazzo Braschi and the Ara Pacis Museum: around 4,500 visitors each

around 4,500 visitors each Trajan’s Markets – Museum of the Imperial Fora and the Villa Torlonia Museums: around 3,000 visitors each

around 3,000 visitors each Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture: over 1,000 visitors

Other cultural hubs in the network also performed well: Sapienza University of Rome led the way with over 6,000 visitors to its museums, followed by Palazzo Esposizioni Roma with around 1,000. The final count bears witness to the event’s ability to attract a diverse audience, turning the city’s art venues into lively social spaces for one night.