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SICILY / FOOD – With the first chilly days of autumn, Sicilian cuisine brings the warm, comforting flavours of the season to the table. For our daily dish feature, we suggest a first course that celebrates the island’s autumn produce: fresh busiate pasta with red pumpkin cream, Nebrodi sausage and smoked provola shavings. A rich, creamy and flavourful dish, perfect for Sunday lunch.

Ingredients (serves 4)

400 g fresh durum wheat busiate from Sicily

fresh durum wheat busiate from Sicily 500 g red pumpkin (peeled and deseeded)

red pumpkin (peeled and deseeded) 250 g fresh Sicilian fennel sausage

fresh Sicilian fennel sausage 120 g smoked Sicilian provola (or smoked scamorza)

smoked Sicilian provola (or smoked scamorza) 1 shallot

shallot 1 sprig fresh rosemary

fresh rosemary Hyblean Mountains extra virgin olive oil to taste

to taste Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

The pumpkin cream: cut the pumpkin into even cubes. In a large pan, gently fry the finely chopped shallot with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and the rosemary. Add the pumpkin, let it absorb the flavours for a few minutes, then pour in a ladle of hot water (or vegetable stock), season with salt and cook with the lid on for about 15–20 minutes until tender. Remove the rosemary and blend until smooth and velvety. The sausage: meanwhile, remove the sausage casing, crumble the meat by hand and brown it in a hot non-stick pan without adding fat until crisp and golden. Finishing the pasta: cook the busiate in plenty of salted water, drain al dente (reserving some cooking water) and transfer to the pan with the pumpkin cream. Add most of the browned sausage and toss gently over low heat for a couple of minutes. Plating: serve hot, topping each portion with the reserved crispy sausage, smoked provola shavings that will melt slightly from the heat of the pasta, and a grind of black pepper.

Recommended wine: “Odo Augelli” (60% Grillo, 40% Catarratto)

To enhance the natural sweetness of the pumpkin and balance the savoury fennel sausage and the smoky notes of the provola, the ideal pairing is “Odo Augelli”, a Sicilian white made from 60% Grillo and 40% Catarratto.

A wine of great character with a Mediterranean personality: the Grillo provides structure, body and warm fruity notes that stand up to the richness of the sauce, while the Catarratto adds freshness, sapidity and a clean, elegant finish that cleanses the palate with every sip. Serve at 10–12 °C for a balanced, harmonious match with the dish.