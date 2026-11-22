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PALERMO / NEWS – A health alert has been triggered at the municipal technical hub on via Ausonia in Palermo, after traces of legionella were reportedly found at six different water points in the building. The tanks have been emptied onto the street and officials are now awaiting the final results of further laboratory tests.

[Image: Intervention and emptying of tanks outside the municipal technical hub on via Ausonia in Palermo]

Findings at water points and tank emptying

According to reports, checks revealed the presence of the bacterium at six water points inside the via Ausonia complex. As a precaution, the water supply tanks were emptied, with the water discharged onto the external carriageway as part of verification and safety procedures.

Awaiting final results

Attention now turns to the full results of the new tests ordered to determine the extent of the contamination and to define the next steps for decontamination and control of the building’s water system.