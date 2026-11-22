Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

SPINAZZOLA / NEWS – A late-night road tragedy on Saturday in Spinazzola, in the north of Bari province. A 17-year-old boy lost his life and three other young people were injured, one of them seriously, after a violent road accident on provincial road 9.

[Image: A Fire Brigade vehicle at the scene of a night-time road accident]

The car off the road and the rescue on provincial road 9

According to an initial reconstruction, the four young people were travelling in an Alfa Romeo 147 which, for reasons still under investigation, overturned and ended up off the carriageway. The 17-year-old was trapped in the wreckage: despite the rapid intervention of the Fire Brigade, who extracted him from the vehicle, nothing could be done to save him.

Air ambulance transfer and the investigation

The driver of the car was an 18-year-old boy, who was treated by 118 paramedics and urgently airlifted to hospital in Potenza, where he is currently in a serious condition. The two girls who were also in the car suffered only minor injuries.

At the scene of the accident, in addition to the Fire Brigade and medical staff, Municipal Police officers attended to carry out technical surveys and reconstruct the exact circumstances of the incident. The judicial authorities have launched an investigation for road death.