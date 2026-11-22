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SYRACUSE / NEWS – An empty seat that lingers in the eye and the collective memory. Inside the “Nicola De Simone” stadium in Syracuse, a red seat has been placed to honour all women who are victims of femicide and violence. A silent, permanent symbol, forever left empty in the stands to preserve the memory of lives cut short and to call the entire community to daily responsibility.

[Image: A red seat placed in the stands of the Nicola De Simone stadium in Syracuse]

The message from mayor Francesco Italia: “A warning we cannot ignore”

The initiative promoted by the city administration brings awareness against gender-based violence to the heart of one of the city’s most frequented places. The mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia, underlined the value of the installation:

“That empty seat is a warning we cannot ignore. Bringing this symbol into a space experienced every week by so many citizens and fans means turning sport and collective participation into a bastion of respect, remembrance and civic commitment against violence towards women.”

From remembrance to daily commitment

Through this symbolic gesture in the temple of Syracuse football, Palazzo Vermexio renews its focus on a cultural and social emergency that involves the entire community, with the aim of turning the memory of the victims into concrete actions of prevention, listening and cultural change.