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SYRACUSE / NEWS & SOCIAL – Red LED lights, small symbolic red padlocks and the jingling of keys as activists called on local institutions to return a safe space to the city’s women in need. Last night, from the Temple of Apollo to via Pompeo Picherali, a wave of solidarity swept through Ortigia to urge the reopening of Casa Monteforte, the building donated in the late 1960s by Maria Monteforte to serve as a care home for elderly women in the heart of Syracuse’s historic centre.

[Image: Evening protest in Ortigia with red LED lights in front of the closed entrance of Casa Monteforte]

The protest and the role of institutions

The initiative, driven by independent journalist Mascia Quadarella, president of the WonderS@mmy ETS association Samanta Ponzio and local resident Silvia D’Arrigo, in collaboration with the Syracuse Municipal Women’s Council and dozens of third-sector organisations, is part of the campaign “Against violence… I am here… not just on 25 November”.

In front of the closed door on via Picherali, Quadarella recalled that the campaign began with the testimony of a woman facing housing difficulties: “She unknowingly presented us with a ‘moral debt’ that we are now repaying through participation free from any political speculation.” The Municipal Women’s Council, through its president Antonella Fucile, will now take the issue to the city executive’s agenda to identify a concrete path towards reopening.

Speeches: between historical memory and the right to housing

During the gathering, several activists and local association representatives spoke:

Samanta Ponzio (WonderS@mmy ETS): stressed the importance of “not just denouncing problems, but working to build concrete solutions, giving a voice to those who have none and ensuring continuity in this commitment”.

stressed the importance of “not just denouncing problems, but working to build concrete solutions, giving a voice to those who have none and ensuring continuity in this commitment”. Silvia D’Arrigo: called for the return of “a living, vital space for elderly women, the guardians of our historical memory and traditions”.

called for the return of “a living, vital space for elderly women, the guardians of our historical memory and traditions”. Tiziana Biondi (vice president, Stonewall GLBT Syracuse): condemned the closure since 2016 of a facility donated in 1968 with a clear social purpose, adding to the demand for Casa Monteforte a call for definite timelines on the opening of Casa Rifugio Raffaella Mauceri , a property seized from the mafia and refurbished with funds from Italy’s EU-funded recovery plan (PNRR): “Violence also means institutional abandonment and denying the right to housing”.

condemned the closure since 2016 of a facility donated in 1968 with a clear social purpose, adding to the demand for Casa Monteforte a call for definite timelines on the opening of , a property seized from the mafia and refurbished with funds from Italy’s EU-funded recovery plan (PNRR): “Violence also means institutional abandonment and denying the right to housing”. Nadia Germano (communications lead, CAV Ipazia): highlighted how reclaiming public space serves to demonstrate the weight of economic and workplace inequalities on women’s lives, especially in old age and with health vulnerabilities.

The poetic tribute and the close

The peaceful rally ended with the symbolic placement of red lights at the threshold of one of Casa Monteforte’s barred entrances and a moment dedicated to grandmothers, mothers and elderly women, featuring readings by writers and poets Loredana Scifo, Demezia Valeriano and Lucia Corsale, who moved the crowd with her Sicilian dialect verses dedicated to the “Mother”. A clear message to the administration: “Open those doors.”