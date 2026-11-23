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Email threats deemed groundless

A mass wave of bomb threats hit hundreds of schools in Germany and Denmark this morning.

According to German newspaper Bild, around 450 German schools received an intimidating email containing the phrase “Death awaits you”, although the exact toll is still being verified.

Reports came from several federal states, particularly Lower Saxony — as confirmed to news agency Dpa by Hanover police — and Thuringia, with schools involved in Jena, Erfurt, Nordhausen, Gotha and Rudolstadt. The authorities have urged headteachers to file regular reports.

A similar emergency occurred simultaneously in Denmark, where dozens of schools nationwide (from the islands of Bornholm and Funen to the Jutland peninsula, especially around Herning) received messages with similar content. Public broadcaster Tv2 published the text of the email, which ends with the expression “Allahu akbar” and threatens the detonation within an hour of a device made of ammonium nitrate and nitromethane, allegedly hidden in a plastic bag inside the buildings.

Despite the alarm, Danish police reassured the public, calling the threats “groundless” and advising schools to contact the police only if they spot genuinely suspicious individuals or objects. According to initial reconstructions by local media, the incident appears to be part of an automated campaign of hoax alerts from abroad, following the same pattern as the threats in early November that targeted the country’s air traffic.