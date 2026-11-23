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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The revelation comes from the former head of Israel’s famed intelligence agency

The Mossad played a decisive role in foiling the Islamic State terrorist plot targeting Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna in August 2024.

The disclosure was made by the agency’s former director, David “Dedi” Barnea, during a speech in Jerusalem at a conference organised by the NGO Elnet (which works to promote relations between Israel and Europe), as reported by the Times of Israel.

In the summer of 2024, the authorities had cancelled three Vienna dates of the American pop star’s European tour following warnings of a possible attack. According to Barnea’s reconstruction, the initial alert came from Austrian intelligence. Once the information was shared, the Mossad deployed its technological and analytical capabilities to infiltrate the terrorist network’s infrastructure, enabling the arrest of the jihadist cell members.

Close cooperation between Israeli intelligence and its European partners allowed the organisation to be dismantled before it could act, preventing what the former Mossad chief described as “a massacre of hundreds of young Europeans”.