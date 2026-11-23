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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Today, 23 November 2026, Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board member.

Key points of the affair

The resignation

On 12 November Huang had stepped down from all positions following a scandal involving two extramarital affairs, one of them with a Chinese national suspected of spying for Beijing.

The board’s decision

Eleven days after his departure and after several talks with the founder, the board renewed its confidence in Huang, saying it was satisfied with his transparency and confirming his suitability to lead the group.

Investigations and security

His return to the top does not halt the independent internal investigation or the closed-door hearing before Congress set for 1 December. The company has also created a new committee dedicated to national security and export controls.

Governance

Colette Kress, who had taken on interim leadership, returns to her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while Harvey C. Jones remains board chairman.

Market and political reactions

The announcement sent Nvidia’s share price up 27% on the stock market. US President Donald Trump welcomed the news on social media, calling the board’s decision “right and appropriate” and stressing that the country needs Huang’s leadership.