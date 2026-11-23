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PALERMO / NEWS & INVESTIGATIONS – There are 115 recorded cases in Sicily, of which 65 were buried and never reached the courtroom, with 292 identified victims and 87 priests reported. This is the picture for the island painted by the new dossier by Francesco Zanardi, president of Rete L’Abuso, the only Italian association that brings together survivors of abuse within the clergy.

The archive’s figures and the provincial map

The mapping, which covers all Italian regions, is the result of over 20 years of work cross-referencing 585 press articles, 54 investigative files and the internal database iCODIS: figures that do not constitute an overall statistical estimate of the phenomenon, but the cases concretely documented by the association.

Compared with the previous Sicilian census – which counted 103 cases and 270 victims, 256 of whom were minors at the time of the events – the picture has expanded further:

Identified victims: 244 men and 48 women;

244 men and 48 women; Judicial outcomes: 19 final convictions, 7 first-instance convictions, 5 second-instance convictions and 4 plea bargains;

19 final convictions, 7 first-instance convictions, 5 second-instance convictions and 4 plea bargains; Geographical distribution: Palermo has recorded 22 cases and Catania 18, while the detailed data for the entire region will be released next Saturday as part of the national investigation conducted by the victims.

The documentary void on canonical procedures

“What we are asking ourselves – Zanardi stressed – is what happens when a report reaches the ecclesiastical authorities. Out of 115 cases, for 103 there is no available information on the outcome of the canonical procedures. This documentary void does not automatically prove the absence of interventions, but it makes it difficult to reconstruct the responses of the dioceses.”

The trial in Enna and judicial cases on the island

Among the most emblematic cases is that of the diocese of Piazza Armerina: on 11 December, the Court of Enna is expected to deliver its first-instance verdict for bishop Rosario Gisana and judicial vicar Vincenzo Murgano, charged with perjury in the trial of don Giuseppe Rugolo, who has already been definitively sentenced to three years for sexual violence against minors. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Enna has requested two years in prison without suspension for both. On the judicial front, there is also the confirmation of an eight-year sentence for a former catechist accused of abusing a minor in Gela.