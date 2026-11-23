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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The world, especially Westerners, pretends not to know.

Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing multiple emergencies simultaneously. These are Endless Wars.

First, the fight against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a militia affiliated with Islamic State – in a context of chronic violence and institutional fragility, while the country remains in a constant Ebola emergency.

A picture of multiple crises in the DRC

Security and conflict

In North Kivu and Ituri, clashes and the advance of the M23 rebel group continue despite international negotiations and agreements. The hostilities block humanitarian corridors and fuel widespread insecurity.

Ebola emergency

A severe Ebola epidemic persists, with nearly 11,800 cases and 5,800 deaths. Containment efforts are severely hindered by fighting and instability in the area.

Food insecurity

Figures reported by Vatican News indicate that in the first half of 2027, more than 30 million people risk facing severe food crisis conditions.

Mineral resources

The regulatory body ARECOMS has ordered a temporary suspension of cobalt exports, effective from 30 November 2026.

The ADF’s atrocities and survivors’ accounts

Among the armed groups active in eastern Congo, the ADF stands out for its systematic brutality in an attempt to consolidate a settlement area in a predominantly Christian region, using sexual violence against women and forced recruitment of men.

In Mbau, along the only dirt road in the town, a 37-year-old woman opened the doors of her tailoring workshop, shielded from prying eyes, to recount the attack she suffered seven years ago, on 19 November 2019, at the hands of the ADF. A mother of five, she bears deep, thick scars on her back that have impaired the muscle function in her right arm, an indelible mark of that assault.

“It was 1am when they broke down the door. They separated me from my six-month-old baby and dragged me outside, then they slashed my neck with machetes. When I tried to escape, they shot me. I collapsed to the ground and they left, thinking I was dead.”

Found at dawn, naked and covered in blood but still alive, she was rescued and taken to hospital by a neighbour.