Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“This is a historic day for Augusta, a day of celebration for our city and for the whole community. The rejection by the Council of Administrative Justice of the appeal lodged by Aretusacque against the special commissioner for wastewater treatment marks a fundamental step for the future of our area,” said Giuseppe Di Mare, the mayor of Augusta, who continued: “We were certain of the correctness of the actions taken by commissioner Fabio Fatuzzo and of the solidity of the path embarked upon, so much so that we have always joined the defence of the commissioner. Today this decision allows us to look ahead with even greater confidence. The clouds that have accompanied such an important and long-awaited matter for our community are finally lifting. Now, however, there is no more time to lose. The site must be opened without delay and we must finally give substance to a strategic project for Augusta, for environmental protection, for the health of citizens and for the future of our area. Our city has been waiting too long for answers on an essential piece of infrastructure. We have always supported the need to proceed with determination, in the belief that Augusta deserves a modern and adequate wastewater system. Today we can look towards this goal with satisfaction, but above all with the awareness that the time has come to move from words to deeds. Our goal is one alone: to see work begin and finally deliver to the city a project that has been awaited for years. I will continue to follow every step personally, because this opportunity cannot and must not be wasted. Augusta deserves concrete results and today we have one more reason to believe that this goal can finally become a reality.”