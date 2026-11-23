Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“I am convinced that by now the idea of the Strait bridge has entered the public mind, and I can only be pleased about that. This is a project that will change Italians’ lives. The south’s contribution will once again be strong, and at last the country will travel at the same speed from north to south.” This was said by the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, who this afternoon joined a video conference for the “A Bridge to the Future” event, organised by the Cnel with Stretto di Messina, Teha Group and The European House-Ambrosetti.

“With great operational solidarity, which has seen Sicily, Calabria and the national government always working together and in harmony – Schifani continued – we have managed to overcome the funding problem. My administration has allocated €1.3 billion from the Development and Cohesion Fund to build the bridge. And if further allocations are needed, we will not hold back. Because we are guided by a clear choice: we want Sicilians to have a stable link with the rest of Italy and with Europe.”

According to the Ambrosetti study presented at the conference, the bridge would cut the train journey from Messina Centrale to Villa San Giovanni from two hours to 15 minutes. The study also estimates that the average fixed cost of crossing for goods would fall by 38%.

“These are significant figures – the President added. For a commuter, it means reclaiming hours of their day, and for producers in Sicily, it means a tangible advantage for transporting goods to Italian and European markets.”

“We have overcome so many obstacles, so many pauses; the political ‘no’ that always blocked this extraordinary project no longer exists – Schifani concluded – and we already have a design ready to be executed. All this, together with the excellent teamwork we are carrying forward, makes me very hopeful that this project can finally see the light of day. The challenge is to ensure this growth translates into contracts for local businesses and job opportunities for young people who want to stay and live in their own land.”