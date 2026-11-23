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FOGGIA, BARI / NEWS & JUSTICE – Loans with interest rates exceeding 2,000%, threats, physical violence, the systematic seizure of assets and even the forced cultivation of 3,000 marijuana plants. This is the picture that emerged from the large anti-usury operation conducted by the Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate of Foggia, on behalf of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Bari, which led to the execution of 22 precautionary custody measures – 14 in prison and 8 under house arrest – and the seizure of assets worth over €3 million.

[Image: Officers of the Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate engaged in checks]

The pressure from the “Società Foggiana” and the extortion

The recipients of the measures are individuals belonging to or associated with the so-called “Società Foggiana”, who are considered responsible, to varying degrees, for usury and continued extortion, aggravated by mafia methods, against a local agricultural entrepreneur. In the field, 60 officers from the DIA operated, supported by the National Police (Polizia di Stato), the Carabinieri and the financial police (Guardia di Finanza).

Investigations, which began in 2020, reconstructed a growing pressure exerted over eight years through psychological harassment, threats and violence, including the use of weapons, to the point of reducing the entrepreneur to a state of complete financial ruin. The psychological subjugation allegedly forced him to hand over luxury cars, either purchased or on long-term lease, to pay fines, guarantee fictitious employment and provide large quantities of agricultural fuel, wine and oil.

Prosecutor Gatti: “A level of oppression that affects the family”

“The victim was completely subjugated due to increasingly impactful predatory dynamics,” explained the deputy prosecutor of the DDA of Bari, Giuseppe Gatti, at a press conference. “Not only was his money taken, but also his cars, food, fictitious jobs were imposed and even the cultivation of 3,000 marijuana plants. This brings us back to the issue of agromafia.”

Gatti also cited a symbolic episode of the oppression suffered: the suspects allegedly entered the victim’s home while he was having lunch with his wife, made the couple get up from the table and ate their meal in front of them. “A dimension of violence and threat that affects the deep intimacy of family balance,” the magistrate emphasised.

The turning point thanks to the report and the asset seizures

The entrepreneur is now a witness for justice and, under a protection programme, continues to work in the Foggia area. For Deputy Prosecutor Gatti, his report marks a turning point: the victim contacted the DIA shortly after the opening of the Foggia office, demonstrating how the visible presence of the state fosters trust among entrepreneurs.

The investigation is part of a line of inquiry that, in 2022, already led to the arrest of a couple and the confiscation of assets worth over €600,000. Today’s seizure, however, concerns movable and immovable property, businesses and current accounts believed to be the proceeds of illegal activities.