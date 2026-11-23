Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PADUA / NEWS – A scare in the late morning today, Monday 23 November, in Padua, where a crane collapsed inside a construction site in the area behind the Giotto shopping centre. Despite the force of the impact, there were no injuries: according to local media, no workers were hurt.

Initial findings and Spisal investigations

According to the first checks carried out at the scene, the machinery failure was caused by the excessive weight of the load being moved at the time. As it fell, the metal structure struck and damaged a perimeter wall of the construction site.

The Fire Brigade quickly arrived to secure the area, joined by officers from the Municipal Police and technicians from Spisal (the workplace health and safety service), who are conducting inspections and technical checks to reconstruct exactly what happened.