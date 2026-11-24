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It can take up to 35 minutes to find a space

In districts such as Sallustiano and Colonna, free spaces plummet to 9%, yet the capital remains one of Europe’s cheapest cities for paid parking.

Finding a parking space in central Rome can take up to 35 minutes a day, the equivalent of nearly 12 hours a month spent driving in circles. This is according to an analysis by the Inrix Parking Scorecard, which monitored mobility in 121 major cities worldwide, placing the capital at 98th for on-street parking availability. Despite this poor figure, Rome still fares better than other Italian and international cities such as Turin, Florence, Paris, Madrid and New York.

The busiest times and districts

The analysis highlighted that the most difficult time on weekdays is the midday period, between noon and 2pm, when less than a third of spaces in the historic centre remain free (29.3%). The situation improves slightly in the evening (42.7%) and at weekends (40.6%).

Breaking it down by district at peak times:

Sallustiano is the most critical area of all, with just 9% of spaces free.

is the most critical area of all, with just of spaces free. Colonna is close behind with only 13% availability.

is close behind with only availability. Trastevere and Campitelli offer more breathing room, with 38.5% and 40.6% of spaces free respectively.

These areas are congested – despite the extensive public transport network – mainly because of the high concentration of offices, shops and government ministries, which pushes many workers and customers to travel by private car anyway.

Low-cost rates compared to Europe

If finding a space is a challenge, paying for it is far lighter on the wallet than abroad. With an average rate of €1.05 per hour, Rome ranks 19th among the cheapest cities in the study. This is a world away from other European capitals: in Paris, parking costs an average of €6 per hour, in Amsterdam €7.53, and in London it can reach up to €8.35.

Controversy over the new parking plan

On the administrative front, meanwhile, tensions remain high over the parking plan approved by City Hall in August last year. The project involves the introduction of around 30,000 new paid spaces, created both in new areas and by converting 15,000 currently free spaces into paid parking.

In response to this measure, Codacons has filed a collective appeal with the regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio, seeking to block the decision. The consumer association accuses the Municipality of failing to provide enough free alternatives for residents and criticises the expected increase in municipal revenue (estimated at nearly €10 million between 2026 and 2027). Also under fire is the elimination of traditional paper parking discs, deemed a penalising choice for the elderly and those less familiar with apps and digital payments.