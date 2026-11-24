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AUGUSTA / SOCIAL & TERRITORY – An agreement has been signed between Augusta prison and the social cooperative L’Arcolaio to establish a permanent production activity inside the prison. Inmates will be employed under regular contracts to create artistic terracotta pieces and screen-printed items, supported by tutors and master craftsmen.

A craft supply chain between training and work

The agreement gives a permanent structure to Mercanti del Tempo, a programme that in recent years has brought various training experiences into the prison and now enhances the existing terracotta and ceramics workshop, turning it into a production site. The aim is to combine art, socio-occupational inclusion and the preservation of Sicilian craft traditions, providing inmates with skills they can use after their release.

The initiative represents a new challenge for L’Arcolaio, which has run the Dolci Evasioni workshop at Syracuse prison for over 20 years, and aims to build a network among cultural institutions, artists, partners and sponsors inside and outside the prison.

The constitutional principle and the value of time

The director of Augusta prison, Francesca Fioria, explained the significance of the initiative: “Article 27 of the Constitution states that punishment must aim at the rehabilitation of the offender, but this principle remains an empty formula unless we have the courage to invest in the inmate with concrete projects. As the management of Augusta prison, we are proud to be part of a project that, in our own small way, puts the constitutional principle into practice.”

For Giuseppe Pisano, president of the L’Arcolaio cooperative, the project’s name has a double meaning: “On the one hand, time as memory, to help recover and enhance our territory’s vast artistic and cultural heritage. On the other, time in prison as a resource: no longer a passive wait for release, but time to learn, train and actively prepare to start over after serving the sentence.”

Local networks and impact on reoffending

According to CNEL data (Recidiva Zero, 2025), about 70% of people reoffend after release, while with training and skilled employment programmes the rate drops to as low as 2%.