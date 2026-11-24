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SANTA VENERINA / NEWS & LOCAL – The restoration and structural reinforcement works for the Sacred Heart of Jesus church in Santa Venerina, damaged by the St Stephen’s Day earthquake in 2018, have now officially been handed over. The ceremony in the parish halls was attended by parish priest Don Orazio Tornabene, the sole procedure manager, architect Vincenzo Lauria, and Don Angelo Milone, director of the Diocesan Office for Cultural Heritage and Church Building in the Diocese of Acireale.

The €900,000 project

Funded by resources allocated by the special commissioner for post-earthquake reconstruction in the Mount Etna area, Salvatore Scalia, the project involves a total investment of €900,000.

The executive plan includes:

Restoration of the churchyard and the main façade ;

and the ; Securing the stone statues and the cross;

Structural reinforcement of the bell tower ;

; Restoration of the internal vault of the central nave.

Voices from the Diocese and the Municipality

“This is an important moment for our community,” said parish priest Don Orazio Tornabene. “The handover of the works marks the concrete start of a process that will allow us to return the church to full safety and dignity after the damage caused by the earthquake.”

On the technical complexity of the work, the sole procedure manager Vincenzo Lauria highlighted the start of an operational phase aimed at resolving the building’s critical issues, while Don Angelo Milone emphasised how the site combines safety with the preservation of the historical identity of a place central to social and ecclesiastical life.

There was also satisfaction from the Municipality, with mayor Santo Raciti saying: “Thanks to funding from the commissioner’s office, we confirm the synergistic commitment of the civil authorities to safeguarding the area and enhancing sacred heritage, returning such a precious asset to the community.”