Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – “Today’s political fact is set out in black and white by Vincenzo Vinciullo himself. After voting against the motion of no confidence in mayor Francesco Italia, Grande Sicilia claims its support was decisive in electing the deputy chair of the Municipal council. The provincial commissioner presents this as the birth of a ‘new arrangement’. To me it looks like the old one has been restored, with Giuseppe Carta’s Grande Sicilia still at Italia’s side.” This is the sharp response issued in a statement by Annino (Fratelli d’Italia) to the remarks made by the provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, Vincenzo Vinciullo.

The attack on the council vote and Fratelli d’Italia’s position

In his statement, the Fratelli d’Italia member analyses the balance of power that emerged during the last session of the city council: “The political about-turn concerns Insieme, the group linked to Giovanni Cafeo. Six days ago it voted for the motion of no confidence in Italia. Today its candidate Ivan Scimonelli was elected with 18 votes, thanks to support from the mayor’s majority and the backing claimed by Grande Sicilia. Insieme’s side-step lasted six days. I still wish Scimonelli every success in the role he is called to perform.”

Asserting the line taken by his party in the Municipal council, Annino adds: “Fratelli d’Italia supported the motion of no confidence and worked until the last moment to elect a deputy chair from the opposition. Paolo Romano received ten votes and the opposition split. Vinciullo can add another line to his banal list of supposed defeats. For us it is a victory of consistency: we are proud to have respected the voters’ mandate to the end, happily leaving others to change sides and play both ends.”

The public debate and the call on Giuseppe Carta

The Meloni party member then addresses the public debate mentioned by the Grande Sicilia commissioner: “On the public debate, Vinciullo is telling another falsehood. Luca Cannata issued a three-against-one challenge, inviting him to bring along Giuseppe Carta and mayor Francesco Italia. Vinciullo let the proposal drop and even declined a debate with me, although I had made myself available. A curious way to keep the score, professor: first you issue the challenge, then you withdraw and award yourself the point.”

In closing, Annino makes a direct appeal to the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Giuseppe Carta on two administrative and planning issues: “And where is Carta? I am still waiting for a debate with him on his family’s land in the Melilli TMB affair and on the proposal to designate the land in contrada Granatello, in Augusta, for residential use. On the latter I have already raised the issue of family interests and explained why I consider it a property speculation. My readiness to discuss it publicly, documents in hand, remains. Vinciullo, at the next count, try adding Carta’s answers to your list.”