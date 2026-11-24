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ROME / NEWS & JUSTICE – The investigation into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, 43 years after the events of 22 June 1983, may now hinge on a few recorded seconds. An anonymous call received by the family a few days after the 15-year-old Vatican City resident vanished appears to have brought investigators closer to identifying the caller.

The Ris findings and the new profile

The Carabinieri’s Ris unit in Rome had been working on the recording for some time. What initially seemed an almost impossible task—tracing the voice of the person who, during those frantic days of searching, had contacted the girl’s home—has taken a turn thanks to extensive scientific tests conducted with the help of new technology.

The technical examinations are said to have enabled investigators to narrow their focus to a single suspect, with significant converging evidence pointing to a specific profile. The identity remains under the strictest confidentiality for now, but it is reportedly someone who has never appeared before in the case files.

The work of the Investigative Unit and Rome’s DDA

The Investigative Unit of the Carabinieri, coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome, is now continuing its work to gather further objective evidence and verify the actual involvement of this new suspect in the case.