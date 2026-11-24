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PALERMO / NEWS & SOCIETY – Gender-based violence does not only take the form of physical assault: it often begins much earlier, with phone monitoring, jealousy disguised as love or a word that humiliates. To help recognise these early warning signs in time, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, the updated Violenzometro is being distributed again, in a new version produced by Europe Direct Palermo, the EU information desk coordinated by InformaGiovani APS-ETS.

The 23-behaviour scale and digital violence

The tool is a practical bookmark featuring a scale of 23 behaviours, ordered from healthiest to most dangerous and divided into three colour bands:

Green: signs of a healthy, respectful relationship;

signs of a healthy, respectful relationship; Yellow: the first warning signs and controlling behaviours;

the first warning signs and controlling behaviours; Red: situations of serious danger and abuse.

Originally created in Latin America and later adapted in France, the Violenzometro has been updated to include forms of digital violence, such as monitoring messages, emails and apps or threatening to share intimate images without consent.

From Sicilian schools to over twenty European countries

Designed for non-formal education, volunteering and youth activities, the bookmark will be used in upper secondary schools and will accompany all the meetings promoted by the EU desk with students and associations. Schools, public bodies and associations can request it free of charge – even in a customised version with their own logo – by writing to gbv@ignet.eu .

Through IGNet, the European network coordinated by InformaGiovani, the initiative will go beyond Sicily to reach the whole of Europe with an international English edition and national versions in over twenty countries, complete with contacts for local anti-violence centres and support helplines. All versions are also available in an accessible digital format (at informa-giovani.net/gbv-eu/ ), compatible with screen readers and text-to-speech software, with text descriptions and high-contrast colours for people with visual impairments.

EU data, the EU directive and helpline numbers

Recognising the signs early remains crucial to bringing to light a phenomenon that is still largely hidden. According to a European survey of over 114,000 women aged 18 to 74, one in three has experienced physical, sexual violence or threats in adulthood and almost one in five has suffered violence at the hands of a partner, yet only one victim in eight has filed a criminal complaint with the police or prosecutors.

On the regulatory front, EU Directive 2024/1385 – the first European law dedicated to combating violence against women and domestic violence – requires all member states to classify stalking, online harassment and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images as criminal offences by June 2027. Anyone who identifies with the yellow or red bands on the scale can seek immediate support by calling 112 anywhere in the EU or 1522 in Italy, the national free 24-hour anti-violence and stalking helpline.