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BARLETTA / NEWS – A man died this morning in Barletta, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, after becoming trapped between a lorry and a wall. Angelo Marchetti, 57, from Corato, lost his life in the incident. It happened on the outskirts of the city, inside the Muridano stables, an equestrian centre located along the road between Barletta and Andria.

The rescue effort and investigations at the scene

The man’s condition was immediately critical: when rescuers arrived, the 57-year-old was already unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics from the 118 emergency service performed prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but all attempts to save his life were unfortunately in vain.

The Fire Brigade also responded to the scene, assisting with rescue and safety operations, supported by officers from the Municipal Police and technicians from Spesal (the Workplace Safety and Prevention Service), who are working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and how the man became trapped between the heavy vehicle and the wall.

The Trani Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trani has opened a file for involuntary manslaughter, currently against persons unknown, and has ordered the seizure of the lorry involved in the incident. Investigators are gathering evidence and witness statements to precisely reconstruct what happened and determine any liability. In the coming hours, the judiciary will also consider whether to order an autopsy on the 57-year-old’s body to definitively establish the cause of death.