Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – “What some today call, with understandable if desperate optimism, a ‘majority’ in Syracuse’s municipal council is in fact the result of a genuine political auction to assign the deputy chair of the council, a role left vacant after a judicial investigation began.” This is the harsh accusation in an open letter to the city from the provincial secretary of the Democratic Party in Syracuse, Piergiorgio Gerratana, who denounces a climate of “opportunism, horse-trading and exchange raised to a method of government”.

“Occasional majorities and disunity in the centre-right”

According to the PD figure, what happened in the chamber confirms the absence of a structured political project: “Today we know that in the municipality of Syracuse there is no true political majority. There are occasional, shifting, variable majorities, built each time on the convenience of the moment. We have moved from the old model of ‘who votes, gets’ to the new model of ‘who gets, votes’.”

Gerratana also stresses the fragmentation of Syracuse’s centre-right, pointing out that this disunity does not stem from opposing administrative visions but from self-serving logic that ends up weakening the entire city institutional framework, preventing high-level cross-party agreements on oversight roles.

The reference to the Nexus investigation and the jab at the mayor

The open letter also recalls the judicial context facing the province: “All this happens as if the Nexus investigation had never existed. An investigation still under way, which has already brought to public attention disturbing events and questions about the relationships between politics, administration and interests in our province.” While reiterating that it is for the judiciary to determine any criminal responsibility, Gerratana urges that the political and moral dimension of the affair not be ignored, denouncing the humiliating image the city presents to the outside world.

In closing, the provincial PD secretary directs a criticism at the mayor and defends the PD’s municipal councillors: “In this painful and humiliating situation, the mayor, rather than speaking publicly about this new, variable and temporary majority, would have done better to choose silence and leave the political responsibility to his main political ally. The insults directed at the Democratic Party and our municipal councillors, considering where they come from, are nothing other than rare, very rare medals to pin on our chests: we will wear them with pride and we will not remain silent.”