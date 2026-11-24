Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / POLITICS & JUSTICE – The parliamentary groups of PD, M5S and AVS have submitted a formal request to the presidency of the Antimafia Commission to obtain the letters left by Gianni De Gennaro together with the files from the investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Caltanissetta, while also asking to suspend the closure of the report on the Mafia and Contracts dossier.

The opposition’s stance: “Do not turn a blind eye to the country”

On entering the Commission’s premises, the M5S MP and former national anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho argued that, in light of what had happened and the revelations from the inquiry, “closing the book on Mafia and Contracts would mean turning a blind eye to the country”. De Raho announced the request to acquire “De Gennaro’s letters, the court order, the search warrant and everything else needed to shed light”, and then consider whether to hear from the Caltanissetta prosecutor.

In the same vein, Elisabetta Piccolotti (AVS) said the aim was “to prevent the Antimafia Commission from being used to try to rewrite history for political gain”, noting that the chair Chiara Colosimo “appears to have embraced one line, namely Mafia and Contracts, to the exclusion of deeper investigation into the others”. More cautious about the immediate release of the documents was AVS co-spokesperson Nicola Fratoianni, who from Rome expressed human pity for the death of the former prefect but stressed that as for publishing the files, “the judiciary is at work and it seems right and proper to wait for that work to run its course”.

Siracusano (Forza Italia): “Convicted in the press; the work must go on”

On the majority side, the deputy minister for relations with parliament and Forza Italia MP Matilde Siracusano, speaking on La7’s L’aria che tira, expressed dismay that “a person under investigation could be driven to take their own life because they have already been tried and convicted in the press”, calling it all the more painful that this should happen to a man who had served the institutions all his life.

As for the requests for the files, Siracusano said De Gennaro’s wishes must be respected and that the letter he left “must be published and possibly acquired by the Antimafia Commission, which can examine it along with other documents found”, though she added that “the Commission’s work must still go on” and reaffirmed full confidence in chair Colosimo.

Renzi’s reflection and Giorgetti’s condolences to brother Andrea

A lengthy tribute to the former police chief also came from the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, in his e-newsletter. Tracing De Gennaro’s career—“the super-cop who was a friend of Falcone, then police chief and head of the secret services”—Renzi wrote: “I have said that for me he was the Deep State. None of us expected someone like him ‘not to hold up’. Yet that may be the reason: he could not take it any more”, criticising certain relationships between the apparatus of state and the press and concluding that “in this affair, once again, we have all lost. And in the end, Italy has lost.”

A message of institutional and personal solidarity finally came from the minister of economy and finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, during his speech in Siena for Financial Legality Day, addressed to the commander general of the financial police (Guardia di Finanza) Andrea De Gennaro, the former prefect’s brother: “Dear Andrea, dear Commander, today with heartfelt participation we stand by you to let you feel our support in this sad and painful moment and to express to you and your loved ones our deepest condolences.”