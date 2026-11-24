Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Rescue teams recovered human remains this morning in Valle dell’Inferno, on the Teramo side of the Gran Sasso massif. Tests ordered by the judiciary will now confirm whether they belong to Karol Brozek, the Polish hiker who went missing on 19 November 2025 after setting off from Campo Imperatore with his two dogs.

Today’s operation used a helicopter from the financial police (Guardia di Finanza) in Pescara, which airlifted mountain-rescue troops from the Guardia di Finanza (Sagf) and technicians from the national alpine and cave rescue corps (Cnsas) to the site under the joint coordination of the prefectures of L’Aquila and Teramo.

The breakthrough in the search came in recent days: on Friday 20 November, Brozek’s rucksack was found, containing his ID, technical clothing and photo-video equipment. The next day, during an aerial reconnaissance over the municipality of Isola del Gran Sasso, the crew spotted other personal effects in a particularly rugged area, but bad weather made identification impossible. The definitive confirmation of the remains was made on Sunday 22 November by a Guardia di Finanza patrol that reached the site overland with the support of a portable drone.