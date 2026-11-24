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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Bill for a National Sports Service reaches the Chamber

“Sport is health, education and social life; it cannot be a privilege for those with money,”

Making sport free and accessible to all children and young people aged 6–13 and overcoming economic and regional disparities is the central aim of the new bill presented to the Chamber by Mauro Berruto (first signatory) and Svetlana Celli, president of the Capitoline Assembly and deputy coordinator of the national conference of the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) for city council presidents.

The initiative aims to involve a potential audience of almost 4 million young people across Italy, including more than 183,000 in Rome alone. The announcement was accompanied by the launch of a public petition to mobilise citizens, families and institutions in support of the project, which was presented at CONI in the presence of the sports minister, Andrea Abodi, the CONI president, Giovanni Malagò, and the president of Sport e Salute, Marco Mezzaroma.

Overcoming the current limits of “first-come, first-served” vouchers

At present, support for youth sport is highly fragmented. In Rome (for ages 5–16) and in the Lazio region (6–18) there are already discounted rates and sports vouchers worth up to €500. However, since these are “first-come, first-served” schemes dependent on the voluntary participation of individual sports associations (ASD and SSD), the funds cover only a fraction of applications: in Lazio, for example, out of 117,000 applications, only about 38,000 grants were awarded.

The pillars of the reform

The bill aims to systematise existing resources to make the right to sport, recently enshrined in the Constitution, a reality. The plan envisages an integrated public system built on four key points:

National Sports Service

To coordinate sports policy across the country and eliminate differences between municipalities and regions.

Essential Levels of Performance (LEP)

Minimum sports and educational standards guaranteed nationwide, accompanied by a Charter of Essential Sports Services.

National Sports Card and Voucher

Single tools to cut registration costs for families.

Inclusion

Structural, dedicated measures to ensure access to sport for people with disabilities.