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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Pedestrian routes closed

Since early this afternoon, Tuesday 24 November (around 2pm), the Fire Brigade has been working in piazza della Repubblica with two crews due to heavy black smoke from several drains, accompanied by a strong burning smell. The smoke spread as far as via Nazionale.

According to the rescuers’ initial findings, the cause may be the combustion of underground cables. As a precaution, the affected area has been closed to pedestrian traffic.

Rome’s Municipal Police and Telecom technicians are also on site to carry out checks and secure the area, while investigations continue to determine what triggered the incident and the extent of the damage.