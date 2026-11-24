Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / POLITICS & CURRENT AFFAIRS – “I learn from the press of the Christmas initiative announced at Vucciria, which even includes a gay Father Christmas. I wonder whether the organisers of this initiative realise how such a portrayal ridicules the meaning of battles fought for decades by people like me, who believe deeply in human and civil rights.” This is the statement made in a note by the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Gianfranco Micciché, commenting on the event announced in Palermo’s famous historic market.

“A matter of respect, not moralism”

In his remarks, the politician clarified the reasons for his stance, distancing himself from moralistic interpretations: “This is not a matter of moralism or conservatism. It is a matter of respect for the seriousness of these battles and for all gay people who want to live their lives without discrimination and without feeling forced to wear fishnet stockings.”

Appeal to Arcigay Palermo and reference to Vannacci

Micciché also highlighted the possible political repercussions of the initiative and made a direct request to the leaders of the local association: “Initiatives of this kind represent a great political gift to General Vannacci, who, in my view, many Palermitani already consider necessary. To the president of Arcigay Palermo I make an appeal: rather than limiting yourself to the usual statements of principle, take concrete action to stop what I consider a serious trivialisation of the battles for civil rights.”

“Do it in the interest of the association itself, of the gay community and of all those who still suffer discrimination today,” the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly concluded. “For my part, I will continue my battle to defend human and civil rights, but I will keep my distance from indulging whims and bad taste.”