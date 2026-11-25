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BAGHERIA / CULTURE & TOURISM – Within the 18th-century walls of Villa Cattolica, the historic residence of the noble Bonanno family and now home to the Civic Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, the immersive experience of the Guttuso Museum of Bagheria comes to life. This cultural gem is part of the network of municipal museums of the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) Sicily, a project created to promote the island’s heritage by connecting over 200 museums in 100 different towns, which can also be explored virtually via the portal musei-sicilia.it .

The master’s masterpieces and Giacomo Manzù’s mausoleum

The Bagheria collection represents a true love pact between Renato Guttuso and his hometown, featuring paintings, drawings and works from his private collection by the great 20th-century artists, including Giorgio De Chirico, Mario Schifano and Franco Angeli. As visitors move through the rooms, they encounter milestones of the artist’s work such as “Gioacchino Guttuso Surveyor”, “Self-Portrait with Mimise”, “Prickly Pear” and the famous canvas “In the Room, Women Come and Go”, alongside a section of studies and sketches dedicated to Sicilian landscapes and the female universe.

The route continues outside, in the villa’s garden, where the master’s remains rest inside the monumental Arca created by his friend, the sculptor Giacomo Manzù: a secular mausoleum in precious Azul Macaubas marble facing the sea and topped by the iconic bronze doves.

Cinema, Sicilian carts and author photography

In addition to the painting and graphic production, the exhibition offer is divided into three further thematic sections:

The great cinema (Lo Medico collection): over 400 vintage posters and handbills by masters of poster design such as Ballester and by Guttuso himself, who created the sketches for the masterpiece “Bitter Rice”;

over 400 vintage posters and handbills by masters of poster design such as Ballester and by Guttuso himself, who created the sketches for the masterpiece “Bitter Rice”; The magic of the Sicilian cart: a space dedicated to the artisanal mastery of the Ducato school, a tradition that inspired the master’s famous painting “The Cart Painter”;

a space dedicated to the artisanal mastery of the Ducato school, a tradition that inspired the master’s famous painting “The Cart Painter”; The art of the gaze: a photographic exhibition featuring shots by Ferdinando Scianna and Mimmo Pintacuda, the photographer who passed on his passion for the camera to the Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore.

Mayor Filippo Maria Tripoli’s comment

“The Guttuso Museum is the beating heart of Bagheria’s identity,” said the mayor Filippo Maria Tripoli. “Preserving this treasure at Villa Cattolica means honouring an eternal and unbreakable bond between the master and his roots. Choosing to join ANCI Sicily’s network of municipal museums demonstrates our promise: to make this beauty accessible to all, placing Bagheria in a circuit of excellence where Sicilian culture becomes the true engine of development and pride for the entire community.”