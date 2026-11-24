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Gender-based violence and witnessed abuse: over one victim in three has children, one mother in twelve fears for their lives

Istat data processed for Save the Children highlights the link between domestic abuse and childhood: almost 1.6 million women in Italy suffer repeated violence from their partner, with serious repercussions on minors.

In Italy, 12.6% of women aged 16 to 75 who have or have had a relationship have suffered physical or sexual violence from their partner or ex-partner. According to a new analysis by Istat for Save the Children’s research centre—released on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women—more than one victim in three has children, in 94% of cases minors. When abuse becomes systematic, 8.3% of mothers (one in twelve) come to fear for their children’s safety.

The impact on minors and the silence of victims

The survey, conducted on almost 1.6 million women exposed to frequent mistreatment, highlights how domestic violence directly involves children: in 61.5% of cases, minors witness abuse against their mother, and in one case in five they suffer it first-hand. In addition, 9.1% of victims were attacked during pregnancy.

Five distinct profiles emerge from the study in terms of experience and seeking help:

The hidden cases and low awareness (45% of the sample)

Mostly made up of women aged 25 to 44. Only 40.5% recognise the abuse as a crime and just 4.7% report it. 43.6% live through the experience in total isolation without talking to anyone, and only 2.8% contact an anti-violence centre.

The vulnerability of younger mothers

In this group, 56.9% have children and almost three in ten (28.9%) have feared for their lives. Despite the high risk, reports remain at 4.7%, only 2% turn to anti-violence or legal centres and just 1% confide in their families.

The cycle of separations (9% of the sample)

Women who have tried to end the relationship but have returned to their partner at least once. The main reasons are hope for change (77%), the desire to provide stability for their children (65%) and financial difficulties (19%).

The high danger from ex-partners (6% of the sample)

This represents the most critical scenario, characterised by episodes of strangulation (19.6%) and threats with weapons (11.1%). Here, almost nine mothers in ten have feared for their children’s lives and 29.5% have sought support from anti-violence centres.

Call for integrated protections

“No child can witness the abuse of their own mother without suffering the consequences,” said Antonella Inverno, head of research and data analysis at Save the Children. The organisation reiterates that domestic violence in the presence of children constitutes, in every respect, a form of child abuse, making integrated policies to protect mothers and children together urgent.