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WASHINGTON, MILAN / ECONOMY & FOREIGN AFFAIRS – The prospect of new US tariffs against the European Union and China has again destabilised global stock markets and put governments and industrial supply chains on alert. The sell-off was triggered by a report in the Wall Street Journal, which said the US administration is preparing a package of retaliatory tariffs as part of a formal investigation into the industrial policies of 16 partner economies, with Europe explicitly in its sights.

Stock markets tumble: Piazza Affari worst performer in Europe

The reaction from financial markets was immediate, hitting hardest the exchanges most exposed to exports to the United States:

Wall Street: Nasdaq futures fell by as much as 2.5% ;

futures fell by as much as ; Milan: Piazza Affari recorded the sharpest decline among European markets, closing down 1.5% ;

Piazza Affari recorded the sharpest decline among European markets, closing down ; Frankfurt: the Dax lost 1.06% ;

the Dax lost ; London and Paris: more limited losses, at 0.3% and 0.12% respectively.

The message from investors is clear: manufacturing economies with a strong export focus remain extremely vulnerable to any prospect of a trade war with the White House.

The USTR investigation and the industrial sectors in the crosshairs

Although no tariff rates or operational timelines have yet been announced, the legal framework for the initiative is based on the formal investigation opened on 11 March 2026 by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) into the production models of 16 countries and economies: in addition to the European Union bloc and China, these include Mexico, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland and Thailand.

The regulation allows the federal executive to impose punitive tariffs on foreign trade practices deemed discriminatory or harmful to US industry. The federal notice lists, by way of example, strategic sectors such as:

Steel and automotive ;

; Industrial machinery ;

; Batteries and photovoltaic modules ;

; Semiconductors.

For now, this is a scope of observation that does not yet correspond to a definitive list of products subject to customs duties.

What Italian businesses and supply chains risk

For the European production system and for Italian exporting companies, the concrete effect of any tariffs will not depend solely on the share of revenue generated in the US market. The structure of the supply chains will make the difference: exporting finished products from Europe carries very different risks from producing directly in the United States with imported components, or from operating through distribution networks tied to multi-year contracts.

Market power will also be crucial: in highly specialised sectors, with products that are difficult to replace and subject to complex certifications, suppliers may be able to defend their price lists or share costs with US buyers; conversely, in more standardised sectors, the introduction of new tariffs risks eroding profit margins entirely. Until Washington clarifies the list of goods, percentages and any exemptions, markets will remain suspended between fear of a tariff decree and the possibility that the threat remains a negotiating lever.