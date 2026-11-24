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NAPLES / NEWS & JUSTICE – A new hearing in the trial for the murder of Martina Carbonaro took place today at the Naples Assize Court. The 14-year-old was beaten to death with stones by her ex-boyfriend Alessio Tucci on 26 May 2025 in an abandoned farmhouse in Afragola.

With the defendant absent due to a technical issue with the video link, the victim’s father, Marcello Carbonaro, 42, tearfully recounted the nightmare from his daughter’s disappearance to the discovery of her body: “I’m destroyed, I can’t stay at home, I always see her empty little room.” The man also expressed regret for trusting the young man’s family: “I trusted them. Alessio’s mother told me her son wouldn’t hurt a fly, and yet he destroyed our lives.”

The sister’s testimony and Roberta Bruzzone’s report

Giuseppina Tucci, the defendant’s sister, also took the stand. She described her brother’s behaviour in the hours after the murder and before his confession on 28 May. According to her account, Alessio was distraught over the break-up and the day after the killing lay crying on the sofa, wondering where the girl had gone, while firmly denying any involvement even when questioned by his own father.

On the technical side, the court admitted – with the defence’s consent, represented by lawyer Mario Mangazzo – a report by the criminologist Roberta Bruzzone, commissioned by the Carbonaro family’s lawyer, Sergio Pisani. The report categorically rules out a crime of passion, framing the murder as part of a “pattern of violence that built up over time”. The expert said the victim had been subjected to coercive control for five weeks, including phone surveillance, death threats, isolation and physical assaults, while the steps taken immediately after the murder to conceal the body confirmed the perpetrator’s full awareness.

The mother’s appeal on the eve of 25 November

Outside the Palace of Justice, Martina’s mother, Enza Cossentino, issued a stark appeal to the institutions on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: “My daughter is among Italy’s youngest femicide victims, caught in the trap of a monster.” Announcing that she will meet students at a school in Afragola in the coming hours to raise awareness of the importance of reporting abuse, the woman called for legislative action and a direct meeting with the prime minister: “I want to meet Giorgia Meloni: we need life imprisonment, no possibility of parole for women’s killers. Maybe if the laws change, these monsters will stop killing.”