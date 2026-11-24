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ROME / NEWS & WEATHER – Italy remains split on the weather front between the arrival of a new Atlantic disturbance over the northern regions, the effects of recent bad weather in central and southern areas, and clear skies over the major islands.

Snow returns in Trentino and the Alpine arc

According to Meteotrentino, an Atlantic disturbance will affect the Alpine arc until Thursday 26 November afternoon, bringing intensifying precipitation from tonight. In Trentino, 20 to 40 centimetres of snow is expected above 1,500 metres, with even heavier accumulations at higher altitudes and flakes possibly reaching 700 metres.

The evening and night-time deterioration will affect much of the north, starting in the north-west: snow is forecast from 800–1,000 metres on the Lombard Alps and the Ligurian Apennines, locally lower in southern Piedmont, and above 700–800 metres in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, accompanied by widespread rain on the plains and in Emilia-Romagna.

Tuscany declares regional state of emergency for five provinces

On the institutional front, the President of the Sicilian Region Eugenio Giani announced at a press conference that he had signed a regional state of emergency for the severe weather events that struck five provinces between 10 and 22 November: Arezzo, Lucca, Massa Carrara, Prato and Pistoia. Further scattered rain is also expected in northern Tuscany between evening and night.

In Calabria, the effects of rough seas are being felt along the Reggio Calabria Tyrrhenian coast, with waves reaching the road in Scilla and lapping at the ancient Aragonese Tower in Bagnara Calabra.

The picture in central-southern Italy and Sicily

Conditions are decidedly more stable across the rest of the peninsula and the islands:

Central Italy: largely dry skies over Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo and Marche, with a mix of clear spells and irregular cloud cover but no significant weather;

largely dry skies over Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo and Marche, with a mix of clear spells and irregular cloud cover but no significant weather; South and Islands: stable, sunny weather over Sicily, Calabria, Apulia, Basilicata and Molise, with a gradual increase in cloud cover in the evening; dry variability over Campania and Sardinia.

On the temperature front, minimum temperatures are generally falling in the north and south, while values are steady or slightly rising in central regions.