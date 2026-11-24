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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Vasco Live 20|26 – The Essentials: the album and a photo book

Out on Friday 27 November, Vasco Live 20|26 – The Essentials is Vasco Rossi’s new live album, capturing the summer stadium tour on disc. The project grew from what the Komandante himself dubbed “the setlist of missing songs”: 17 tracks rescued from his back catalogue, never performed live before or absent from stages for decades.

A journey through time with classics and rarities

From the opening date at Rimini’s Stadio Romeo Neri on 30 May, the tour treated audiences to a full immersion in collective memory. The rediscovered songs include long-awaited classics such as Vado al massimo, Alibi, Bolle di sapone and Un mondo migliore, alongside the single Marea. More than a mere nostalgia trip, the album conveys the current energy of songs that, despite the years, retain a surprising freshness and relevance.

Formats and release

The album will be available on CD and as a triple LP, including a limited, numbered yellow vinyl edition of 2,000 copies. At the same time as the music release, the photo book Vasco Live 2026 will arrive in bookshops, featuring a series of QR codes that let fans access exclusive tour-related video content.