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The failure to elect a deputy chair of Syracuse Municipal council opens a new rift in the city’s political balance and fuels tensions within the opposition front. Paolo Romano, a Fratelli d’Italia municipal councillor, has now commented on the vote and the behaviour of the various council groups.

For Romano, what happened in the chamber is not a personal matter but a political fact that highlights divisions and distances within the opposition.

“The failure to elect a deputy chair of the Municipal council is not, as far as I am concerned, a personal matter but a clear political fact that deserves reflection and a clear stance,” the FdI councillor said.

Romano singles out two political behaviours he believes contributed to the vote’s outcome. The first concerns the Democratic Party component’s decision not to take part in the ballot.

“A position that, behind an apparent neutrality, produced political consequences that were anything but neutral. A sort of Pontius Pilate attitude that ended up leaving the field open to the majority’s dynamics, effectively strengthening it and further weakening the opposition front,” Romano said.

The councillor underlines what he sees as a contradiction in the PD’s political line, recalling that the opposition group itself had promoted the motion of no confidence against the mayor, Francesco Italia.

“It is hard to understand how one can, on the one hand, share the need to challenge the current administration and, on the other, make decisions that end up favouring its political balance.”

The other criticism concerns the Insieme-Lega group, which Romano accuses of failing to honour previously agreed political commitments with the opposition front.

“A political pact that, when put to the test, was not honoured, giving way to dynamics and agreements aimed at securing the deputy chair. Agreements are entered into with responsibility and must be respected, especially when they underpin a shared political path. Breaking one’s word to gain an institutional position means undermining the trust and credibility of political relations,” the municipal councillor argued.

Two separate episodes that, in Romano’s view, produced a single result: the strengthening of the majority that supports mayor Italia and a further split among the opposition forces.

“On the one hand, the PD, by choosing not to vote, helped create a new arrangement favourable to the majority; on the other, the Insieme-Lega component, through its behaviour, contributed to the fracture of the opposition front that had found common ground in the motion of no confidence.”

Romano then returns to the theme of political consistency and respect for agreements, reiterating that council work must not be conditioned by partisan interests or ambitions tied to individual institutional roles.

“Politics cannot be merely a sum of positions, agreements of convenience and personal ambitions. It must above all be consistency, respect for commitments and the ability to put the community’s interests before those of individual affiliations.”

Finally, the councillor stresses that the vote’s outcome will not change Fratelli d’Italia’s role within the Municipal council or its opposition to the city administration.

“Fratelli d’Italia Syracuse will continue to carry out its role with determination, independence and a sense of the institutions, without conditions and without giving up its function of oversight and opposition to the Municipal administration.”

He concludes: “The failure to elect a deputy chair does not change the political mandate I was given nor our commitment to Syracuse. What changes, unfortunately, is the political picture that emerges from this episode: an opposition that should have found its strength in consistency and in sharing administrative battles and that, instead, today appears even more fragmented.”