Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

He is the fourth Politburo member targeted since 2025

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, Chen Jining, secretary of the Communist Party in Shanghai and a Politburo member, has been placed under investigation for “serious suspected violations of discipline and the law” – a standard phrase used by Beijing authorities to signal corruption allegations.

With the case opened by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection – a step that for senior officials almost always precedes removal from office – Chen becomes the fourth member of the leading body (which had 24 members in 2022) to be targeted since 2025, following the purges of He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui.

An unconventional rise cut short

At 62, Chen is an environmental scientist with a PhD from Imperial College London and a former rector of Tsinghua University. His career path was unusual compared with the traditional nomenklatura. He entered government in 2015 as environment minister, then became mayor of Beijing and, in 2022, joined the Politburo to lead Shanghai, the country’s financial hub.

Historically, leading the party in Shanghai has been a springboard to the highest national positions: President Xi Jinping himself (in 2007), current premier Li Qiang and vice-president Han Zheng all held this role before joining the Politburo Standing Committee. For this reason, as Jean Christopher Mittelstaedt, a China expert at the University of Zurich, observed, Chen was seen as a credible candidate to join the Standing Committee in next year’s reshuffle. His fall, the scholar commented, shows that the internal campaign “continues to intensify” and that “no one is safe”. Along the same lines, Joseph Torigian of American University stressed that the sudden announcement highlights how little outsiders can decipher the politics of China’s elite.

Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive

The investigation is part of the sweeping anti-corruption campaign led by Xi Jinping, which in recent years has thinned the ranks of the political leadership and hit the military top brass. As early as January, the Chinese leader reiterated that there would be “no leniency” regardless of rank, and at a meeting last month the party pledged to continue the disciplinary offensive indefinitely, urging officials to “turn the blade inward” to eliminate “viruses and impurities”. Ironically, earlier this month Chen himself had gathered Shanghai officials to urge them to meet higher standards and promote “full and rigorous self-governance of the party”, before his last public appearance last week.