Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORIDIA, SYRACUSE / NEWS – A break-in in the dead of night, animals targeted in their own enclosures and a massacre that turned a sanctuary for wildlife into a scene of death and destruction in a matter of hours. This is what happened in the early hours of Tuesday at the Parco faunistico Ibleo, a private facility in Floridia founded by the entrepreneur Damiano Gallo.

The toll of the raid and the vets’ findings

According to the owner’s own account in a video posted on social media, intruders broke into the property, using mastiff-type dogs to attack and deliberately kill the animals kept in the enclosures. The night-time incursion left many exotic and farm animals dead, including:

One zebra;

Several emus and storks;

Silver goats;

Several Patagonian hares.

This version of events was confirmed by the initial checks carried out by the vets who arrived at the scene after the slaughter was discovered.

Damiano Gallo reports the crime and institutions express solidarity

Shocked by what happened, Damiano Gallo announced that he had already filed a report with the authorities to identify those responsible for what he described as an outright execution.

“I will report what happened to the authorities, but I will not stop there,” the entrepreneur said. “I will do everything to defend my vision for the park and to ensure that whoever did this ends up in prison. If you think you can intimidate me, you are mistaken: the fight has begun, but I will not stop.”

The mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia, also issued a strong condemnation, expressing full support for the park’s founder: “I hope that those responsible for this horror against defenceless animals at the Ibleo wildlife park are prosecuted and brought to justice. Acts of such violence are a disgrace to those who commit them and a deep wound for those who, with passion, work every day to build an oasis of peace and civilisation in our land.”