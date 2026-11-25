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PALERMO / ECONOMY & POLITICS – “We express appreciation for the commitment of UniCredit, which once again has paid significant resources into the coffers of the Region of Sicily, and we renew the need to build a strong institutional alliance so that the prerogatives recognised by article 37 of the Sicilian Statute find full and concrete implementation.” This is stated in a joint note by Paolo Amenta and Mario Emanuele Alvano, respectively president and general secretary of the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) Sicily.

“Mandatory, not discretionary, tax entitlements”

According to the leaders of the association of Sicilian municipalities, the tax revenue generated by large companies operating on the island but with their registered office outside the regional territory must become a structural certainty for the public budget: “Recognition of Sicily’s tax entitlements must no longer be subject to the sensitivity or willingness of individual companies, but must find systematic and mandatory application for all companies covered by the statutory provision.”

Amenta and Alvano clarify that the request does not involve any additional tax burden on the productive sector: “This is not about introducing further charges on the business system, but about guaranteeing Sicily the resources it is entitled to, thereby strengthening its financial autonomy, economy and ability to provide services to citizens.”

An alliance between institutions and social forces

In conclusion, ANCI Sicily recalls the battles fought on the local authority front to call for unity across the entire regional system: “We must build a strong alliance between institutions, political forces and economic and social representatives, tackling this battle with the same determination and institutional courage that ANCI Sicily has shown in claiming the adjustment of the municipal solidarity fund and the overcoming of criteria that penalise Sicilian municipalities.”

“In both cases, this is not about asking for concessions or favourable treatment, but about claiming rights and resources recognised by our legal system. On these battles, Sicily must be capable of expressing a strong, united and authoritative position,” conclude the president and general secretary of the association.