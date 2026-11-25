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ROME, CALTANISSETTA / NEWS & JUSTICE – Four handwritten texts, found in his home in the Maremma after his death on 21 November, form the documentary legacy and rebuttal with which Gianni De Gennaro intended to reply, point by point, to the judiciary before finally leaving the public stage. Authorship of the manuscripts, written in his own hand, has been formally confirmed by technical examinations.

The attack on chief prosecutor De Luca and the handing over of the hard drive

“You have reached where even the mafia failed to reach. I have always acted within the law and have always been on the side of justice; I am a man of the state, and everything I have done I have done for the institutions.” These are some of the phrases that, according to reconstructions by Corriere della Sera and la Repubblica, the former police chief is said to have written in the letters left before taking his own life.

The words were addressed to the chief prosecutor of Caltanissetta, Salvatore De Luca, who had placed him under investigation and requested house arrest for alleged obstruction in the inquiry into the via D’Amelio massacre. In the envelope intended for the Nisseno magistrate, De Gennaro also included a hard drive — not found during previous searches — accompanied by a polemical note: “I did not give it to you because you would not have understood anything.” The storage device is now added to the other devices already under examination by investigators.

The defensive memorandum and its four recipients

These are not a single document, but four distinct letters with specific recipients, designed to reject every allegation and reclaim his entire institutional career in the service of the state — from his collaboration with Giovanni Falcone to heading the Dia, through his roles as police chief (2000–2007), director of Dis and president of Leonardo: