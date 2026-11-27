Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Waste management in Syracuse is at the centre of controversy. The issue has been raised by Giancarlo Garozzo, a member of the regional executive of Casa riformista-Italia Viva Sicilia with responsibility for legality, who points the finger at the city administration for failing to meet separate waste collection targets and for not enforcing contractual clauses against the company Tekra.

The service, awarded in 2020, required 65% separate waste collection within the first year. The company itself, in its improved offer, had promised to reach 75%. According to Garozzo, years later the figure stands at around 52%.

“It is incomprehensible why the city administration did not proceed to terminate the contract at the end of the first year, as provided for in article 21, paragraph 9, of the special tender specifications in the event of failure to meet the targets,” Garozzo said.

At the heart of the dispute are also the economic consequences for citizens. According to the politician, the failure to increase separate waste collection has led to higher costs for landfill disposal of undifferentiated waste, preventing potential savings estimated at several million euros from 2020 to today.

“Achieving the 65% threshold, or the promised 75%, would have led to a drastic reduction in disposal costs. Resources that should have translated into lower bills for citizens,” he said.

Garozzo also links the current service’s critical issues, including Tekra’s failure, the transfer of the business unit to Risam, the condition of the vehicles and the difficulties faced by workers, to what he describes as a lack of oversight by the administration.

“None of this would have happened if those responsible for overseeing the correct application of the contract had done their job,” he said, expressing solidarity with the sector’s workers.

Finally, criticism turns to the new tender, which, according to Garozzo, is not yet ready seven months before the service’s expiry.

“We are facing yet another total failure by this city administration,” concluded the Casa riformista-Italia Viva representative, who said “the economic and managerial burden of these choices has fallen entirely on the shoulders of Syracuse’s workers and citizens.”