Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS & HEALTH – “Today is the time to clarify, once and for all, the many grey areas that have marked our health service in recent months. We must demand clear answers on the management of clinics and facilities contracted with the public sector.” With this message posted on Facebook on the morning of Thursday 26 November, Carlo Auteri turns the spotlight back on the local health system, calling for transparency in the relationship between public and accredited private healthcare in the province of Syracuse.

The issue of contracted clinics and the cost to citizens

In his social media post, the MP stresses the need to provide concrete answers to those waiting for clarity and justice, highlighting public discontent in the face of the problems that have emerged in recent months.

“We owe it to every single citizen: silence is no longer tolerable when people are demanding justice – Auteri writes. – People are right to be tired and want to understand: what is really happening between public healthcare and the private sector in the province of Syracuse? Who is responsible?”

A question the MP directly links to the tangible impact on families and public health: “Above all, it is time to ask forcefully: what are we citizens paying for, with our money and with our health?”

Announcement of new details

In closing the post, Carlo Auteri implies that his stance will not be limited to a simple call for transparency, hinting that he intends to release further details on the matter soon: “I will soon reveal important facts to defend people.”