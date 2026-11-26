Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Berrettini-Vavassori doubles clinches win

Italy opened its Final 8 campaign in Bologna with a nail-biter in front of 10,000 fans at the Unipol Hall and the SuperTennis audience. Against South Korea, the doubles was needed to seal a 2-1 victory: unlike last season—when Italy had never required the doubles to secure its third consecutive title—this time the discipline proved decisive.

Musetti starts strong

Lorenzo Musetti raised hopes with a flying start and defeated Seongchan Hong 6-0 7-6(5).

Cobolli loses after comeback

Flavio Cobolli, one of the stars of 2025, was overhauled by world number 139 Soonwoo Kwon 3-6 7-6(3) 7-6(5).

Doubles secures semi-final spot

Making their Davis Cup debut as a pair, Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori clicked immediately and beat Soonwoo Kwon and Hyeon Chung 7-6(2) 7-6(11), saving four set points in the second set.

Of the five tie-breaks played during the day, three went to Italy. On Friday, in the semi-final, Italy will face the Czech Republic of Lehecka, Mensik and Machac.