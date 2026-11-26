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The musician passed away peacefully on Monday 23 November at his London home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.

The announcement was made today in a joint statement from his family and the band, posted on the group’s official channels including Instagram and their website.

Taylor was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer in 2018. He chose to make his illness public only in late 2022, on the occasion of Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles, when frontman Simon Le Bon read a letter from him during the ceremony. In today’s message, his wife Tracey remembered his courage and determination until the very end, while his bandmates paid tribute to the “indelible fire and swagger” he brought to the project.

Born in north-east England on 16 February 1961, Taylor joined Duran Duran in Birmingham in April 1980 at the age of 19. His guitar style defined the band’s first three albums between 1981 and 1983, contributing to their early success with Planet Earth and their global breakthrough with Girls on Film, also famous for its provocative music video. In the mid-1980s, due to internal tensions, he left the group to focus on side projects such as The Power Station and his solo career, later rejoining the band from 2000 to 2006 before parting ways again over disagreements. Besides his wife Tracey, he is survived by four children: Andrew, Isabelle, Bethany and Georgina.