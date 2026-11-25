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Last weekend’s attack opens a new front of international tension. Libya risks becoming the intersection of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US-Iran hostilities.

The toll from last weekend’s raid off Benghazi may not be limited to the two Russian vessels. Analysis of satellite images suggests a third ship, of Iranian origin, was also damaged in the operation.

The vessel did not sink and managed to reach a berth at the Libyan port under its own power. However, the exact extent of the damage and the responsibility for this specific attack have yet to be established.

Libya at the crossroads of global conflicts

The incident adds a highly critical element to the Mediterranean’s geopolitical balance. The simultaneous presence of Russian and Iranian ships off Cyrenaica raises questions about Libya’s new strategic role. The North African country, already marked by deep internal political and military divisions, now risks becoming the overlapping battleground of two distinct crises: the war between Russia and Ukraine on one side, and the confrontation between Washington and Tehran on the other.

Kyiv’s claim and the death toll

On the question of responsibility, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed the action against the two Russian ships, describing it as part of the defensive strategy against Moscow’s aggression. Meanwhile, the human toll of the 22 November raid has worsened: the authorities in eastern Libya confirmed overnight the deaths of two Libyan soldiers, who died from serious injuries sustained during the attack.

Domestic reactions and UN intervention

On the diplomatic front, the Tripoli government has categorically denied any agreements with Kyiv for military operations against Russian targets in Libyan waters. In contrast, the authorities in the east of the country have condemned a serious violation of national sovereignty. The United Nations mission in Libya has also intervened, calling for an independent investigation to shed light on the events.

Concerns for Italian security

The spread of war dynamics to the North African coast is also causing deep alarm in Italy. Geographical proximity, the protection of energy supplies and the security of Mediterranean trade routes make Libya’s stability an absolute strategic priority for Rome.