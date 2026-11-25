Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The former state witness Salvatore Contorno has not been moved for security reasons following the death of the former police chief Gianni De Gennaro. His lawyer, Salvino Grego, has denied recent press reports.

“Contorno has not been moved; he is still in the place where he has lived for a long time,” the defence lawyer said, referring to the home in the province of Viterbo. “I spoke to his wife only yesterday. If they had decided to move him, I would certainly have been informed or he would have contacted me himself.”

Contorno is under investigation in the Caltanissetta Public Prosecutor’s Office inquiry into the cover-up, the same case in which Gianni De Gennaro was involved; De Gennaro took his own life last Saturday at his country home.