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Rome, cash-in-transit van robbed on via Tuscolana: 38-year-old stopped as he was about to flee to London

He already had his passport, a train ticket to London and a bag packed for the journey, as well as about €4,000 in cash. That is how the National Police (Polizia di Stato) intercepted a 38-year-old man, strongly suspected of a cash-in-transit van robbery carried out last October on via Tuscolana. He was placed in detention, which was later validated by the judicial authority.

The robbery took place outside a pharmacy in the area. According to the investigative reconstruction, the suspect approached on a scooter with his face hidden by a helmet and mask, following the cash-in-transit van to the cash collection point. After waiting for the staff to collect a package containing €8,755, he allegedly threatened a security guard by pointing a weapon at her and firing a shot into the ground before escaping with the money.

The investigation, conducted by the Flying Squad of the Rome Police Headquarters under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, began with the examination of surveillance cameras. The analysis of the footage made it possible to trace the escape route, identify the clothing, model and colour of the vehicle and note the attempt to alter the licence plate.

The turning point, however, came from a detail: in some recordings prior to the robbery, the man had allegedly appeared with his face uncovered. Facial verification led officers to a 38-year-old man who owned a scooter compatible with the one used during the robbery; subsequent surveillance then captured him riding the vehicle.

During the search of his home, in addition to the approximately €4,000 believed to be part of the loot, investigators found notes with directions to London, a travel ticket to the United Kingdom, a passport and a bag already packed. In the scooter’s storage compartment, they found a decorated helmet believed to match the one used in the robbery, a blank-firing pistol compatible with the weapon shown at the scene and 40 blank cartridges.

The suspect is under investigation for aggravated robbery and the illegal carrying of a common firearm. As provided by law, since the proceedings are at the preliminary investigation stage, the presumption of innocence applies until any final conviction.