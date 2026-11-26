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Drunk 35-year-old rams SUV into bar patrons. Three injured

A trivial parking argument spirals into chaos in north Rome. The man rammed several cars and deliberately hit pedestrians before attempting to flee. He was reported to the police.

What was meant to be a normal night out in north Rome turned into a nightmare in the early hours of 25 November. At around 2.40am on via Torrita Tiberina – just steps from the heart of the Ponte Milvio nightlife district – a 35-year-old man, visibly drunk, turned his Range Rover into a weapon, ramming it into several parked cars and deliberately running over patrons leaving a bar.

The attack left three young people taken to hospital, several cars severely damaged and dozens of witnesses in shock. The man was traced and reported by National Police (Polizia di Stato) patrol officers for aggravated intentional bodily harm; his SUV was seized.

The spark: a parked car

According to the police reconstruction, the 35-year-old’s rage erupted as he was about to head home. When he reached his Range Rover, he noticed a black Smart Forfour, legally parked, was blocking his exit manoeuvre. In a fury, he began shouting at passers-by to find the owner.

As a group of young people left the bar, the man started heavily insulting and threatening some of the girls in the group. Despite the intervention of a friend, who tried to calm him down by assuring him they would move the car immediately, the 35-year-old completely lost control: he got into the Smart and tried to start it without the keys, then violently wrenched them from the owner’s hands. Forced to get out, he ran towards his own off-roader.

The SUV used as a battering ram

Once behind the wheel of the Range Rover, the 35-year-old floored the accelerator and performed reckless manoeuvres. With extreme violence, he repeatedly rammed the Smart and other nearby parked cars, causing panic among those present.

Immediately afterwards, he drove the car straight at the fleeing pedestrians:

One young man, as he tried to escape by running, was hit head-on and thrown to the ground, suffering trauma to his lower limbs.

One girl was run over and fell violently onto the asphalt, sustaining severe bruising to her legs and left shoulder; her friend with her was also injured in the impact.

The Smart’s owner, who had tried to take shelter behind other cars, was hit by her own car, which had been sent flying by the SUV’s impact, and suffered injuries to her left knee and whiplash.

The escape, the brawl and the police intervention

As the bar’s security staff called 112, the driver sped away towards Ponte Milvio. A few minutes later, however, he returned to via Torrita Tiberina, got out of the car and continued shouting. In the general commotion, a bar customer – whose identity is not yet known – confronted him and punched him twice in the face.

When police patrols arrived, the 35-year-old got back into the Range Rover with some friends and fled again between via Riano and via di Quinto, endangering other pedestrians and the officers themselves. The chase ended shortly afterwards in a car park, where the patrol cars managed to stop the vehicle and identify the occupants.

Four 118 ambulances responded to the scene of the attack. The three injured young people were taken to hospital under a yellow code: two girls were taken to San Filippo Neri (one of whom was discharged with a seven-day prognosis), while the young man was admitted to Policlinico Gemelli.