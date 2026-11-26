Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The financial police (Guardia di Finanza) of the Catania provincial command have uncovered a genuine “counterfeit workshop” in a private flat in the heart of Catania.

The operation was carried out by a patrol from the first group of the Guardia di Finanza while on duty in the “fera o luni” area, the city’s oldest and largest historic market. The officers grew suspicious when they noticed a man of Moroccan origin suddenly break his natural stride on seeing them and enter – with the holdall and rucksack he was carrying – a doorway leading to private homes.

After catching up with him, the officers’ suspicions were confirmed by the vague answers given by the man, who was from the province of Caltanissetta, about why he was there and by his evident difficulty in explaining the origin and destination of the 30 jackets he was carrying in his holdall, which turned out to be imported items bearing unknown brands, as well as the numerous labels found in his rucksack, referring to well-known fashion brands.

Further checks on the spot led to the discovery of the flat the man had been heading to, where – with the help of a second patrol – another man of Mauritanian origin was found using a professional sewing machine and numerous cotton reels to replace the original labels on more than 700 items of clothing (jackets, trousers, hoodies and jumpers) with counterfeit labels of luxury, casual and sports brands such as Emporio Armani, Moschino, Hugo Boss, Blauer, Stone Island, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Moncler and K-Way.

All the material was seized while the two people responsible were reported to the local judicial authorities for joint involvement in the crimes of “importing into the state and trading products with false signs” and “counterfeiting and use of trademarks or distinctive signs”.